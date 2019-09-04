Quinn (thumb) wasn't listed on the Redskins' injury report Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Quinn missed some time in August with a thumb injury, but there was never much worry about his status for Week 1. With an uninhibited practice behind him, he's set to serve as Case Keenum's primary option out of the slot while handling punt-return duties Sunday at Philadelphia and beyond.

