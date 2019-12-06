Play

Quinn (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

With both Quinn and Paul Richardson (hamstring) unavailable, Washington will trot out Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims alongside No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin. The all-rookie wideout group at least offers an element of upside that Quinn and Richardson have been unable to provide.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories