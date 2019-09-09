Quinn caught four of six targets for 33 yards and a touchdown, adding one punt return for 11 yards, in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.

Quinn got the start and played 97 percent of snaps on offense, with the Redskins heavily reliant on three-wide formations in the absence of Jordan Reed (concussion). The plan was a big success from a team perspective, but Quinn had just one catch for 14 yards on two targets before showing out on the final drive of the game against Philadelphia's prevent defense. Terry McLaurin, Paul Richardson, Vernon Davis and Chris Thompson all were more involved in the passing game prior to garbage time. Quinn's role in the slot appears secure as the Redskins prepare for Week 2 against Dallas.