Quinn (ankle) was spotted with a walking boot Sunday following the Redskins' team flight to Philadelphia, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After logging back-to-back limited showings in practice to begin Week 12, Quinn was withheld from Saturday's entirely and was given a questionable tag heading into Monday's matchup with the Eagles. The fact that he was still donning a walking boot less than 48 hours before kickoff isn't the most reassuring sign of his health, but Washington will presumably wait and see how the rookie feels in a pregame workout before deciding on his status. If both Quinn and Jamison Crowder (ankle) are ultimately included on Washington's inactive list, Michael Floyd and/or Jehu Chesson could see increased reps in three-receiver sets alongside Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris.