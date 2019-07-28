Coach Jay Gruden reiterated Sunday that Quinn is locked in for slot work, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Coaching an offense with numerous jobs up for grabs, Gruden apparently has mind up his mind on at least one key position. Ankle injuries limited the 2018 seventh-round pick to three games last season, but Quinn made a nice impression in November with nine catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in a two-week span. He'll have plenty of competition for short targets in a Washington offense that also features tight end Jordan Reed and passing-down back Chris Thompson. Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson are the favorites for outside receiver snaps, though Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims and Kelvin Harmon still have plenty of time to make a push.

