Play

Quinn (concussion) was held out of practice Wednesday.

Quinn left this past Sunday's game at Carolina to be evaluated for a head injury and didn't return. With a concussion confirmed on Wednesday's injury report, he may be hard-pressed to get through the league's protocol in time for Sunday's visit to Green Bay. Paul Richardson (hamstring) also was absent Wednesday, so the Redskins' receiving corps is down to four healthy bodies (Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Steven Sims and Cam Sims).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories