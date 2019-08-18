Quinn (thumb) made a return to Sunday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The thumb injury forced Quinn to miss Thursday's preseason game against Cincinnati, but was able to return to practice Sunday. It's unclear as to what fashion Quinn will participate during practice, but the fact that he's out there in full pads is a positive sign. Now that he seems to be healthy, expect the SMU product to resume his role in the slot heading into Week 1.

