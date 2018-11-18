Quinn will be the Redskins' starting slot receiver for Sunday's game versus the Texans.

With Jamison Crowder (ankle) absent for a sixth consecutive contest, Quinn will draw the assignment in his first game since the regular-season opener. Snaps should be aplenty, but Quinn, a rookie, may not produce much against a Houston defense that has given up 7.3 YPT and six touchdowns to wide receivers in nine games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories