Redskins' Trey Quinn: Takes first step toward activation
Quinn (ankle) participated in practice Thursday, opening the 21-day window for the Redskins to activate him from injured reserve, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Quinn was active during wide receiver drills, which marked his first practice reps since sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the regular-season opener. He can't be activated to the 53-man roster until Monday, at the earliest, meaning the rookie's first chance to play again is Sunday, Nov. 18 against the Texans. Whenever he returns, Quinn will attempt to fill in in a receiving corps that has been beset by injuries, with Jamison Crowder (ankle) absent the past four contests and Paul Richardson (shoulder), Robert Davis (knee) and Cam Sims (ankle) also on IR.
