Quinn caught two of four targets for eight total yards during Sunday's 17-16 win over Miami.

Even playing against a hapless Dolphins squad, Quinn was held to a season-low eight yards. Surprisingly, Quinn has been targeted at least four times in every game this season, but has yet to top 36 yards in a game thanks to a minuscule 6.8 yards per catch. If he couldn't make strides against Miami, it's hard to imagine a wildly improved result against the league's best pass defense, the 49ers, Sunday.