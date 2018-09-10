Redskins' Trey Quinn: Will receive MRI on injured ankle Monday
Quinn will receive an MRI on his injured lower leg Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Quinn suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to his lower leg in Sunday's season opener. With Cam Sims (ankle) and Maurice Harris (concussion) hurt as well, the Redskins could be entering Week 2 with a very thin wide receiver corps.
