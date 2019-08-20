Redskins' Trey Quinn: Won't play Thursday
Quinn (thumb) will not suit up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Quinn would reportedly suit up without issue if he were preparing for a regular-season contest, but Washington will opt to hold him out of preseason action until fully healthy. The second-year wideout projects to start in the slot and serve as the Redskins' top punt returner, so it's unsurprising that the team is taking a cautious approach to his recovery.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Risers and Fallers
Ben Gretch lists five risers and five fallers in his rankings based on what we've seen so far...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carson rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Winston elite
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Undercover Mock: Going with Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his...
-
The ultimate boom-or-bust team
Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon provide drafters with interesting...
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...