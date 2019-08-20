Quinn (thumb) will not suit up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Quinn would reportedly suit up without issue if he were preparing for a regular-season contest, but Washington will opt to hold him out of preseason action until fully healthy. The second-year wideout projects to start in the slot and serve as the Redskins' top punt returner, so it's unsurprising that the team is taking a cautious approach to his recovery.