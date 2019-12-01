Play

Quinn (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Quinn exited the contest and was immediately checked for a concussion, so the fact that he won't return isn't a great sign for his health. He suffered the injury while fielding a punt and was hit by DeAndrew White. Kelvin Harmon still figures to be the main beneficiary in Quinn's stead. It's likely that the team will have an update on Quinn's health following the game or in the coming days.

