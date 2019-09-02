Hester signed a contract with the Redskins on Monday.

Hester spent 2018 with the Eagles and had 13 tackles (eight solo) and one sack in 12 games, but he was let go during the weekend's roster cutdowns. The 26-year-old figures to serve a reserve role at defensive end in Washington.

