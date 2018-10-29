Apke (hamstring) is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Apke has been unable to shake a hamstring injury sustained during Washington's first game of the regular season, and which he appears to have aggravated during the team's win over the Giants in Week 7. The rookie fourth-round pick has taken only 16 snaps this season, all of which have come on special teams. If Apke is indeed placed on injured reserve, his absence is unlikely to notably impact Washington's defense.