Redskins' Troy Apke: Could be placed on IR
Apke (hamstring) is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Apke has been unable to shake a hamstring injury sustained during Washington's first game of the regular season, and which he appears to have aggravated during the team's win over the Giants in Week 7. The rookie fourth-round pick has taken only 16 snaps this season, all of which have come on special teams. If Apke is indeed placed on injured reserve, his absence is unlikely to notably impact Washington's defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8