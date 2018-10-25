Redskins' Troy Apke: Full participation Wednesday
Apke (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Apke hasn't been active since Week 1 against the Cardinals, though it finally seems the rookie out of Penn Sate has healed from his hamstring injury. If he's active Sunday versus the Giants, expect him to back up D.J. Swearinger at free safety.
