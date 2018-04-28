Redskins' Troy Apke: Headed to D.C.
The Redskins selected Apke in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 109th overall.
Apke made a name for himself with one of the best overall workouts at this year's combine. He ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash and added elite jumping scores with a 41-inch vertical along with a 131-inch broad jump. As athletic as Apke is, there is some projection to taking him here because the film and production from his Penn State days don't quite line up with what he did at the combine. He did earn honorable. ention All-Big Ten as a senior, but Apke will need some time to develop before being a contributor in the Washington defense. Still, a player with Apke's level of athleticism is worth taking a flyer on at this stage of the draft.
