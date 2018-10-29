Redskins' Troy Apke: Heading for IR
Apke (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Apke has been placed on injured reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury, which the rookie fourth-round pick aggravated during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants. The 23-year-old will require an extended period of rest, and is not expected to recover until the latter portion of the 2018 regular season.
