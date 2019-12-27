Apke (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Apke is nursing a knee injury sustained during Week 16's overtime loss to the Giants. With Montae Nicholson (neck) on injured reserve and Landon Collins (shoulder) ruled out, Apke will likely play a starting role in Washington's secondary Week 17 if cleared to play.