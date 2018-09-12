Apke injured his hamstring in in Sunday's season opening victory over the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Apke was able to finish the contest, but is currently described as "banged up." More details regarding his Week 2 status will come out as the week goes along. Deshazor Everett and Kenny Ladler would presumably see increased depth roles at safety should Apke ultimately not be able to suit up against the Colts.

