Redskins' Troy Apke: Pushing for defensive snaps
Apke appears next in line behind Montae Nicholson for the starting job at free safety, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington reports.
A 2018 fourth-round pick, Apke is a premier athlete (4.34 40) who lacks experience playing safety after starting out as a wide receiver during his time at Penn State. A hamstring injury limited him to two appearances last season, with each of his 22 snaps coming on special teams. Apke and Deshazor Everett likely will compete for the third safety role, which could lead to some playing time in nickel and dime packages.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FSGA Experts League draft walkthrough
Ben Gretch walks you through his strategy and results for a recent experts draft
-
Melvin Gordon holdout a problem
Melvin Gordon threatens to hold out from Chargers training camp, making him a risky first-round...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, best targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Why I was wrong to doubt Damien Williams
Jamey Eisenberg originally had Damien Williams as a bust candidate earlier this offseason....
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Rudolph
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...