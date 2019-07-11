Apke appears next in line behind Montae Nicholson for the starting job at free safety, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington reports.

A 2018 fourth-round pick, Apke is a premier athlete (4.34 40) who lacks experience playing safety after starting out as a wide receiver during his time at Penn State. A hamstring injury limited him to two appearances last season, with each of his 22 snaps coming on special teams. Apke and Deshazor Everett likely will compete for the third safety role, which could lead to some playing time in nickel and dime packages.