Apke (knee) won't suit up in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Cowboys.

Apke was considered a game-time decision heading into the game after sustaining the injury last week. With the second-year player from Penn State sidelined, Jeremy Reaves appears in line to draw the start at free safety for the game.

