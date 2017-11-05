Nsekhe (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

With the Redskins' seven inactive spots clogged up with other injured players, there's a good possibility that Nsekhe isn't actually available Sunday, given that he was listed as doubtful after failing to practice all week and missing the past four contests. If Nsekhe is in fact out along with the Redskins' three other offensive linemen on the inactive list, quarterback Kirk Cousins could be running for his life against a tough Seattle defense.