Redskins' Ty Nsekhe: Active for Week 10
Nsekhe (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Nsekhe was active last week but was still struggling with his injury. Though he's active, he likely won't play in Week 10 unless one of the team's starting lineman gets hurt.
