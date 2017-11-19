Redskins' Ty Nsekhe: Active Sunday
Nsekhe (abdomen) will play in Sunday's matchup with New Orleans.
Nsekhe was limited in practice throughout the week but will suit up once again. He'll be a top backup option for the team but isn't likely to see the field unless a starting lineman goes down.
