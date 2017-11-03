Nsekhe (abdomen) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Nsekhe appears in danger of missing his third consecutive game with a core-muscle injury. If Nsekhe and Trent Williams (doubtful, knee) are ultimately ruled out, T.J. Clemmings should draw the start at left tackle, per Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post.

