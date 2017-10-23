Nsekhe (groin) is officially inactive for Monday night's game against the Eagles.

This was expected after Nsekhe was unable to practice in any capacity this week. The 31-year-old was given a 3-to-6 week recovery timetable at the end of September, so there will hopefully be a return to practice within the next couple weeks. T.J. Clemmings should continue to serve as the primary reserve at offensive tackle.