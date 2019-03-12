Nsekhe (knee) intends to sign a two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Bills with $7.7 million guaranteed, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Nsekhe spent the last four seasons in Washington, and started 16 games for the Redskins during that time while appearing in 56. Though never a full time starter with the Redskins, Nsekhe showed well as a swing tackle. The 34-year-old is likely to start at right tackle in Buffalo, but has the versatility to also suit up at left tackle and guard.

More News
Our Latest Stories