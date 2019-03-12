Redskins' Ty Nsekhe: Lands two-year deal in Buffalo
Nsekhe (knee) intends to sign a two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Bills with $7.7 million guaranteed, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Nsekhe spent the last four seasons in Washington, and started 16 games for the Redskins during that time while appearing in 56. Though never a full time starter with the Redskins, Nsekhe showed well as a swing tackle. The 34-year-old is likely to start at right tackle in Buffalo, but has the versatility to also suit up at left tackle and guard.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...