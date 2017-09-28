Play

Nsekhe (groin) has been ruled out for 3-to-6 weeks, Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan reports.

Nsekhe suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders and he'll be out until Week 6 at the very least. T.J. Clemmings will now fill in as the primary reserve at tackle.

