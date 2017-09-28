Redskins' Ty Nsekhe: Out 3-to-6 weeks with muscle injury
Nsekhe (groin) has been ruled out for 3-to-6 weeks, Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan reports.
Nsekhe suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders and he'll be out until Week 6 at the very least. T.J. Clemmings will now fill in as the primary reserve at tackle.
More News
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.