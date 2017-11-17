Redskins' Ty Nsekhe: Questionable for Sunday
Nsekhe (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Nsekhe was a limited practice participant this week and will likely be active again this week. The 32-year-old has been active each of the past two weeks but has played sparingly, in part due to the injury and also because tackles Morgan Moses (ankle) and Trent Williams (knee) have been able to remain on the field.
