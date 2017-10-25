Redskins' Ty Nsekhe: Won't play Sunday vs. Cowboys
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that Nsekhe (groin) won't be able to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Nsekhe has already missed three games with a core-muscle injury, and a source close to the situation believes the tackle will need about two more weeks before receiving clearance to take the field. Though he normally serves as a backup while the Redskins are at full strength, the team could certainly use Nsekhe with Trent Williams (knee), Morgan Moses (knee) and Tyler Catalina (concussion) all hurting.
