Redskins' Tyler Catalina: Hurts ribs against Patriots
Catalina suffered a ribs injury in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots.
Catalina was brought in during the 2017 after the Redskins' offensive line was hit by a wave of injuries and ended up providing key depth for the unit. As long as he is out, expect Cameron Jefferson to see additional reps at guard.
