Catalina (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stephan Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Injuries continue to riddle the Redskins' offensive front, so Catalina's return could be an opportunity for him to show he's a worthy reserve player. Regardless, there's too much uncertainty to project who will be deployed by Washington on Sunday.

