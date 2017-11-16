The Redskins signed Catalina to a contract Thursday.

The Redskins cut Catalina less than a week ago, but brought him back after T.J. Clemmings (ankle) shifted to injured reserve Thursday. Catalina could see some meaningful snaps in Sunday's game against the Saints with offensive tackles Trent Williams (knee) and Ty Nsekhe (abdomen) uncertain to play Week 11 against the Saints.