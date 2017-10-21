Redskins' Tyler Catalina: Will sit Sunday with concussion
Catalina has a concussion and was ruled out for Monday's game against the Eagles.
Catalina was limited at practice Thursday but sat out the rest of the week, indicating he still has some work to do in order to clear the concussion protocol. The Redskins' could potentially need to do some shuffling as the 24-year-old typically serves as the backup to both offensive guard positions.
