Redskins' Vernon Davis: Absent from practice
Davis (concussion) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Davis is nursing a head injury and not yet ready to resume limited practice activities. The veteran will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field, including receiving medical clearance from an independent neurologist, which puts his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots up in the air. Jordan Reed is also in the concussion protocol, leaving Washington with just Jeremy Sprinkle and Jerome Cunningham as healthy options at tight end to start the week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 news & notes: Hold John Ross?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 5.
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.