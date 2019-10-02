Play

Davis (concussion) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Davis is nursing a head injury and not yet ready to resume limited practice activities. The veteran will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field, including receiving medical clearance from an independent neurologist, which puts his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots up in the air. Jordan Reed is also in the concussion protocol, leaving Washington with just Jeremy Sprinkle and Jerome Cunningham as healthy options at tight end to start the week.

