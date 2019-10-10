Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

While Washington is likely encouraged by Davis logging some practice activity for the second straight day, he'll need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before he's ultimately removed from the NFL's concussion protocol. If that doesn't happen in advance of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, a combination of Jeremy Sprinkle, Jerome Cunningham and Hale Hentges would be in line to fill the available snaps at tight end.

