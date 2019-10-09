Redskins' Vernon Davis: Back at practice
Davis (concussion) is participating in practice Wednesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
It remains to be seen whether Davis has managed to clear the league's concussion protocol, but his presence at practice Wednesday is a step in the right direction, nonetheless. The veteran tight end was spotted stretching during the portion of practice open to the media, according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post, indicating that he may have logged a limited session. With Jordan Reed (concussion) trending towards another missed contest, if Davis suits up versus Miami he'll be in line for the starting tight end role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...