Davis (concussion) is participating in practice Wednesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen whether Davis has managed to clear the league's concussion protocol, but his presence at practice Wednesday is a step in the right direction, nonetheless. The veteran tight end was spotted stretching during the portion of practice open to the media, according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post, indicating that he may have logged a limited session. With Jordan Reed (concussion) trending towards another missed contest, if Davis suits up versus Miami he'll be in line for the starting tight end role.

