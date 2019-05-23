Redskins' Vernon Davis: Back in action
Davis (concussion) is participating in the start of OTAs.
Davis missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a concussion, but he now appears to be moving around well and his participation in workouts this early in the offseason suggests he received medical clearance at some point this offseason. Although both Davis and Jordan Reed (foot) are back under contract in 2019, the former is 35 years old and the latter has never stay healthy for an entire season in six years. We could again see a healthy dose of 2017 fifth-round pick Jeremy Sprinkle in 2019.
