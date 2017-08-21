Redskins' Vernon Davis: Catches 43-yard pass Saturday
Davis caught two of four targets for 49 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.
Davis, who received the start with Jordan Reed (toe) out of action, highlighted his night with a 43-yard catch and run that set up a touchdown just before halftime. The veteran still seems to be a dangerous receiving threat entering his 12th season in the league and could possibly attain fantasy relevance in 2017 if Reed were to miss time.
