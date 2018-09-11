Redskins' Vernon Davis: Catches only target
Davis caught his only target for a nine-yard gain in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals
Davis actually led Washington tight ends with 47 snaps on offense (59 percent), but Jordan Reed parlayed 41 snaps into a 4-48-1 receiving line on five targets. Davis likely will focus on run blocking once again in a Week 2 matchup with Indianapolis.
