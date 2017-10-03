Redskins' Vernon Davis: Catches two passes
Davis caught two of three targets for 89 yards in Monday night's 29-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Davis ran free for a game-long gain of 69 yards during the third quarter, inflating his production on the evening. Considering Davis went for 5/58/1 in Week 3, however, the veteran has been plenty helpful the past couple games.
More News
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...