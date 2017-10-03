Play

Davis caught two of three targets for 89 yards in Monday night's 29-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Davis ran free for a game-long gain of 69 yards during the third quarter, inflating his production on the evening. Considering Davis went for 5/58/1 in Week 3, however, the veteran has been plenty helpful the past couple games.

