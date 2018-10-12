Davis (hamstring) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against Carolina, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Davis is still stuck behind Jordan Reed, but this could be one of the few weeks when both players have featured roles in the offense, as Washington is dealing with a slew of injuries at the skill positions. Chris Thompson (ribs/knee), Adrian Peterson (ankle), Jamison Crowder (ankle), Josh Doctson (heel) and Paul Richardson (knee/shoulder) are all listed as questionable. The team would be wise to adjust by using more two-TE looks and fewer three-wide formations.