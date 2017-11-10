Redskins' Vernon Davis: Cleared to face Vikings
Davis (hand) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Meanwhile, Jordan Reed (hamstring) missed Friday's practice and is listed as questionable on the final injury reports. With his hand injuries confirmed to be minor, Davis seems to be on track for another week serving as Washington's top pass catcher at tight end, though it may not be confirmed until inactive lists are released approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Reed likely will have a limited role if he ends up playing.
