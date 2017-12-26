Davis caught two of three targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-11 win over the Broncos.

Davis has seen his production tail off since registering at least 55 receiving yards seven times in an eight-game stretch earlier this season, but Jordan Reed's (hamstring) presence on injured reserve leaves him as the clear top option at tight end in Washington. At a position with few standout performers, Davis has done enough to maintain a roster spot in most settings and has aided owners with touchdowns in two of the last three weeks. Davis could be an appealing target in both season-long matchups and DFS settings in Week 17 against a Giants team that has been burned by tight ends throughout the campaign and will be missing a key cog in the secondary in Landon Collins (forearm).