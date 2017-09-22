With Jordan Reed (rib/sternum) listed as questionable, Davis could take on an expanded role Sunday against Oakland.

Reed seems to be gearing up to play through the pain, but he'll likely come down to a game-time decision, which leaves fantasy owners in a precarious spot due to the Redskins' 8:30 PM ET kickoff. Jared Cook is a solid fallback option if Reed can't go, but the Oakland tight end is already owned in many leagues. Davis is freely available in the vast majority of formats, and he was uber-efficient with his 59 targets last season, hauling in 44 for 583 yards (5.9 YPT) and two scores. Davis only has one catch this season, but he averaged 3.5 receptions for 47 yards in the four games Reed missed last year.