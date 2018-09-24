Redskins' Vernon Davis: Efficient with two targets
Davis caught both of his targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers.
Davis didn't need much volume to lead the team in receiving yards during a game in which Alex Smith attempted just 20 passes. The 34-year-old is doing his usual efficient thing as arguably the best No. 2 tight end in the league, catching each of his four targets for 86 yards through three weeks. It's still hard to envision Davis offering much fantasy value unless Jordan Reed (6.7 targets per game) misses time with yet another injury. Reed seems to be quite healthy as the Redskins enter a Week 4 bye.
