Davis caught five of seven targets for 62 yards in a 38-14 loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

Davis did his damage on just 32 snaps, benefiting from extra target volume in a game where Alex Smith tied a season-high mark with 46 pass attempts. Fellow tight end Jordan Reed (back/neck) got banged up along the way, but he was still catching passes deep into garbage time, suggesting he should be fine for Week 10 at Tampa Bay. If not, Davis will hold obvious appeal as a short-time addition to fantasy lineups in need of a tight end.