Redskins' Vernon Davis: Expected to be OK for Week 10
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Davis "should be OK" after bruising his hand in Sunday's win over the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Redskins were already down their top tight end (Jordan Reed, hamstring) and their No. 3 option at the position (Niles Paul, concussion) for Sunday's game, so it's fortunate that the injury Davis suffered doesn't look to be anything serious. Washington could opt to limit Davis' practice time Wednesday through Friday for precautionary purposes, but he should step back into a starting role for the Week 10 matchup with the Vikings if Reed is unable to suit up for that contest. Davis was among the top-producing fantasy tight ends for the Sunday slate, corralling six of nine targets for 72 yards.
More News
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Injures hand Sunday•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Will serve as lead tight end Sunday•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Two receptions in loss•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Four receptions in loss•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Three receptions in win•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Catches two passes•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...