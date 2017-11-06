Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Davis "should be OK" after bruising his hand in Sunday's win over the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Redskins were already down their top tight end (Jordan Reed, hamstring) and their No. 3 option at the position (Niles Paul, concussion) for Sunday's game, so it's fortunate that the injury Davis suffered doesn't look to be anything serious. Washington could opt to limit Davis' practice time Wednesday through Friday for precautionary purposes, but he should step back into a starting role for the Week 10 matchup with the Vikings if Reed is unable to suit up for that contest. Davis was among the top-producing fantasy tight ends for the Sunday slate, corralling six of nine targets for 72 yards.