Davis brought in all three of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' 23-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Davis notched the first score of the game for either side with a 22-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. It was the veteran tight end's first trip to the end zone this season, and the three grabs marked his best total in any game thus far. Davis continues to see handful of looks per game, but even on a day when both Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) were unavailable, his role remained somewhat modest. Davis remains mostly a deep-league option and DFS punt play heading into a Week 7 divisional showdown against the Cowboys.